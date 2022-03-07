Isbjörn of Sweden pledges to become net zero by 2045

Isbjörn of Sweden (Isbjörn) outlined its ambitious sustainability pledges in a statement, which includes net zero targets, going completely microplastic-free, and becoming a fully circular brand.

Isbjörn says its customers will be able to return worn garments for resale or recycling, so the loop can be fully closed. Going microplastic-free is also high on the company’s agenda, with plans already in place to phase out the use of virgin microplastics completely by 2026.

Selma Jakobsson, production and sustainability manager at Isbjörn says: “We want to leave a healthy planet for future generations of kids. We want them to be able to explore rich forests and see icebergs and this is why we’re taking an even bigger responsibility, setting bold yet achievable targets to become a net zero company. We will publish yearly measured reports and be completely transparent as we progress in our journey, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by at least 4.2% each year to achieve our 2033 goal.”

Founded in 2005, Isbjörn claims to be the first outdoor children’s apparel brand to become a Bluesign system partner, which means it aims to provide a safer and more sustainable working environment. Its garments use recycled materials and the company says it strives to be as environmentally friendly as possible, while still producing long lasting, tough and premium quality garments which emulate adult styles and materials.

The brand says it believes all children are ‘Multisporters by Nature’ and should be allowed to enjoy outdoor activities in all weather conditions, while remaining warm, dry and comfortable.

Isbjörn’s roadmap includes becoming circular by 2030, with all materials used in its garments being 100% recycled or biodegradable.

Isbjörn’s net zero pledges:

Renewable Energy – Isbjörn says it has already started to switch to using renewable energy sources across its suppliers, manufacturers and warehousing, as well as its headquarters in Stockholm.

– Isbjörn says it has already started to switch to using renewable energy sources across its suppliers, manufacturers and warehousing, as well as its headquarters in Stockholm. Logistics – to source local materials and use train transportation wherever possible and avoid air shipment.

– to source local materials and use train transportation wherever possible and avoid air shipment. Circular Business – to use only recycled or biodegradable materials and prolong the lifecycle of Isbjörn’s highly durable garments in the second-hand market.

– to use only recycled or biodegradable materials and prolong the lifecycle of Isbjörn’s highly durable garments in the second-hand market. Upcycling – to reduce waste and reuse to make products. Isbjörn says the first products made from waste material will be available from FW22 season.

– to reduce waste and reuse to make products. Isbjörn says the first products made from waste material will be available from FW22 season. Invest in Nature – to promote healthy forestry to reduce CO2 emissions and protect eco-system and wildlife.

– to promote healthy forestry to reduce CO2 emissions and protect eco-system and wildlife. Annual Reporting – to publish a yearly emissions report for complete transparency with results verified by an independent agency.

“In order to achieve our reduction goals, we need to be fully circular – using sustainable materials to produce long lasting and durable products, working with renewable energy and continuing to support FSC-certified responsible and sustainable forestry,” commented Jakobsson. She added: “Sustainability work has always been the DNA of Isbjörn and with our new roadmap we can deliver a positive impact for future generations of outdoor enthusiasts.”

