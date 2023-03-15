Via Isko

Isko has gained the bluesign-approved label for Ctrl+Z recycled denim fabrics. These fabrics are created entirely of recycled and regenerated fibres and include no virgin cotton, allowing for a fully circular system.

Isko says Ctrl+Z is a material science that hits “undo” on postindustrial-waste. It gives fabric manufactured from recycled and regenerated content greater strength and durability that look and feels like the original compositions.

Ebru Özküçük, Isko’s head of sustainability said: “This is a great achievement for Isko as we have been seriously investing from the very beginning to make our production, and the industry as a whole, more responsible, transparent, and ultimately sustainable. We are looking forward to this new partnership with bluesign which keeps raising the bar of what is to be expected to make business better.”

The bluesign credential is only granted to manufacturers that adhere to the strict safety and environmental requirements of the bluesign criteria such as: Ensuring production sites are safe for workers, reducing co2 emissions and water consumption and avoiding hazardous substances in production.

The label is one of the most difficult sustainability certificates to get, highlighting the level of transparency of Isko’s products and the innovative approach that Ctrl+Z displays.

Daniel Rüfenacht, chief executive officer of bluesign adds: “The importance of developing recycled denim using responsible chemicals and processes cannot be underscored enough. The negative impacts of this section of the industry are well-documented. But ISKO’s continued focus on advancing innovations in denim textiles, while adhering to bluesign’s high standards, demonstrates how partnerships can work holistically.”

Isko is a global textile company widely known for premium products patented with textile technologies to enhance comfort, performance, and durability. Its pairing with a full-service solutions system that focuses on sustainable chemistry has strengthened its partnership with the company whilst promoting more sustainable textile production.