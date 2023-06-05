EIM (Environmental Impact Measurement) is a unique and powerful platform that measures the environmental impact of a finishing formula. Credit: Jeanologia

Jeanologia, a supplier of sustainable garment finishing processes, and GoBlu International (GoBlu), a provider of IT solutions and data intelligence, have joined forces to introduce a verification programme for the Environmental Impact Measuring (EIM) Scores.

The EIM is a tool for monitoring and improving the environmental footprint of garment finishing processes. Until now, the EIM relied on self-reporting by factories to assess their environmental impact.

Begoña García, product manager at Jeanologia said: “It was important for us to involve an independent player in the process of developing the new verification programme. The combination of GoBlu’s industry expertise and capacity in IT solutions development and data intelligence made them an ideal partner for this endeavour.”

According to Jeanologia, the verification programme has a holistic approach, which assesses facilities from both a management system perspective and an overall facility perspective. It aims to determine if a facility is capable of generating self-declared EIM scores using accurate data and if it can effectively implement corrective actions when discrepancies arise.

The programme underwent successful testing in a pilot programme with three prominent fashion brands and retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Primark, Tesco, and their respective suppliers.

“At M&S, finding the right partners and tools that support the way we make and source our products is crucial. The new EIM verification tool supports us in upholding our stringent policy and requirements for the accurate measurement and recording of our denim washes,” commented Cerian Atwell, senior sustainability manager at Marks & Spencer.

Phil Townsend, senior technical manager at Primark, noted that the verification programme enhances the credibility of the data they collect.

Michelina Filocco, sustainability manager for Tesco, highlighted the programme’s role in promoting transparency in the textile and fashion industry while confirming the integrity of the EIM scores for Tesco and its suppliers.

Lars Doemer, managing director at GoBlu, underscores the alignment between the new verification programme and the industry’s focus on transparency and credibility of sustainable fashion data. He added: “Being approached by Jeanologia to be their partner for developing the new EIM verification program was a great confirmation for us.”

The verification programme is now available to all companies already working with the EIM, enabling them to further enhance their sustainability efforts and strengthen their commitment to transparency and credibility.

Jeanologia recently developed an innovative circular washing process by achieving an authentic vintage look of natural ageing and stone wash through Atmos, a circular atmosphere washing process with zero discharge.