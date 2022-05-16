Jeanologia, SGS team on green denim testing

SGS and Jeanologia have developed the Advanced Light Sensitive Fabric Test, responding to the growing use of laser technology to drastically reduce the industry’s environmental impact and drive efficiency.

Laser marking is said to significantly reduce both water consumption and the use of toxic and chemical substances and bring efficiencies via reduced costs and more consistent finishes within the end product.

An Advanced Light Sensitive Test from SGS measures the suitability of denim fabrics for laser marking, based on their sensitivity to light, and provides an objective score of a fabric’s quality through the global Advanced Light Sensitive 100 mark system. It provides an accurate measurement of how a denim fabric reacts to laser processing and which fabrics are best suited to achieving fashionable finishes (natural and vintage) with a low environmental impact.

“Our mission is to change the industry and make it more ethical, ecoefficient and sustainable. To do this, not only do we need to change the sourcing model, but to bring in new method and techniques for analysis and standardisation. All stakeholders need to be facing the same direction,” says Enrique Silla, CEO at Jeanologia.

Yvonne Tse, vice president, Global Softlines at SGS, adds: “We are proud to launch this service which supports the sustainable production of fashion textiles. We are seeing how laser marking is transforming the industry by significantly reducing water wastage and the use of toxic chemical substances during production. For those manufacturers looking to take advantage of more eco-friendly technology, Advanced Light Sensitive test can be a vital step in that process.”

Earlier this year, Jeanologia teamed up with textile chemicals specialist Archroma to launch an eco-advanced alternative to the denim fabric washing process.

The partnership sees Archroma and Jeanologia team on eco-conscious denim cleaning with an alternative to the traditional denim fabric washing process, including in some cases the mercerization, one of the most water-intensive and pollutant processes of denim fabric finishing.