Kering’s new 40% reduction target covering scopes one, two and three of the greenhouse gas protocol was revealed ahead of the publication of Kering’s 2020-2023 Sustainability Progress Report on 22 March.

Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability, and institutional affairs officer at Kering, added: “To match our long-term vision to help drive luxury and fashion’s sustainability agenda, we have continued to evolve our sustainability strategy. Setting a target to reduce our total absolute emissions will support the decarbonisation of our Group, while we continue to align with a 1.5° pathway. It also perfectly encapsulates our spirit; we never stop pushing forward, and when our sustainability targets are in sight, we move the benchmark even further away.”

Kering has made strides, over the last three years, towards attaining its original social and environmental 2025 targets. Under dedicated strategies for climate, biodiversity and circularity, these additional goals, combined with Kering’s new absolute target, will continue to drive the transformation of the Group’s business model.

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer at Kering said: “We are setting this new absolute target, spanning scopes 1, 2 and 3 of the greenhouse gas protocol, because, if we want to truly decarbonise our global businesses, we need to move from carbon intensity reductions to absolute reductions. I am convinced that impact reduction in absolute terms combined with value creation must be the next horizon for truly sustainable companies.”

