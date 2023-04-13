Lectra offers industrial intelligence solutions – software, equipment, data and services – that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. Credit: [Lectra]

Fashion technology solutions provider Lectra, has recently unveiled its new manufacturing facility in Tolland, Connecticut. The opening of the new facility is expected to bolster the company’s production capabilities and support its growth plans in North America as well as improve its quality and customer satisfaction.

The facility was officially opened on 12 April 2023 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by several industry leaders, dignitaries, and customers.

Speaking at the event, Daniel Harari, Lectra‘s CEO, expressed his delight at the opening of the new facility, stating that it would enable the company to provide enhanced value to its customers and support its growth plans.

He said: “A big part of our strategy is focused on manufacturing in-house and across our main regions. The opening of our Tolland manufacturing facility will enable us to better control production.

“It will also enable us to hire more employees and give back to the communities where we live and work. As we look to the future, our focus remains on providing best-in-class Industry 4.0 solutions for our customers and further developing our three strategic market sectors.”

Harari discussed Lectra’s 4.0 strategy and highlighted the importance of its corporate social responsibility pillar, which involves incorporating social, ethical, and environmental responsibilities into the company’s overall strategy.

The new facility is expected to allow Lectra to minimise its environmental impact and support the development of its eco-friendly solutions, as part of its wider commitment to sustainability.

With this additional factory, Lectra’s complete line of single-ply cutters, including the Z1, Taurus, and DCS series, will be manufactured in-house.

Lectra explains this will enable the company to meet customer demands quicker, while reducing lead times by 60%.

Plus, it says a larger investment in inventory coupled with a move towards leaner and more modern production systems will enable it to provide a higher quality service for its customers.