With increasing consumer demand for sustainable and aesthetically pleasing products, leading brands and retailers focus on reducing their offerings’ environmental impact. Credit: Karl Mayer Group

A strategic partnership between Lenzing and Karl Mayer Group has been formed to promote the adoption of fossil-fuel-free materials and drive a greener textile value chain.

The collaboration aims to facilitate the use of botanic and biodegradable fibres and filament in warp knitting machines while leveraging carbon-zero Tencel branded fibres in Stoll flat knitting machines.

Empowering a sustainable future

The collaboration represents a milestone in guiding the textile industry towards a more sustainable future. By enabling the adoption of Tencel Lyocell fibres and filament yarn in warp knitting machines, as well as integrating carbon-zero Tencel fibres into the fully fashioned flat knitting process using Stoll machines, the collaboration reduces the environmental impact of textile production.

The joint effort underscores the commitment of both companies to empower textile value chain partners with innovative solutions that help reduce their carbon footprint.

Florian Heubrandner, vice president of global textiles business at Lenzing said: “Through this partnership with the Karl Mayer Group, we will inspire the textile value chain to take proactive steps towards achieving their climate goals with easier adoption of botanic and biodegradable materials, meeting the needs of brands and consumers who are looking for eco-conscious products.”

Increasing adoption of fossil-fuel-free materials in warp knitting machinery

The partnership addresses the need to adapt existing machinery to cater to botanic alternatives, as more value chain partners and brands opt for sustainable raw materials. By enabling the processing of fossil-fuel-free materials such as Tencel Lyocell fibres and filament yarn on Karl Mayer warp knitting machines, the collaboration showcases the possibilities and varieties that can be achieved using botanic and biodegradable materials. Additionally, Lenzing’s technical expertise supports yarn makers and spinners in developing and adapting yarn for new and diverse textile applications.

Arno Gärtner, CEO of Karl Mayer Group, highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation and said: “We work with pioneers throughout the textile value chain to provide them with solutions that have a low environmental impact. Yarn is particularly important in this respect. Recycled man-made fibres can be used with high efficiency on our machines.

“We want to expand the range of materials that can be processed to include petroleum-free yarn variants through our cooperation with Lenzing. In addition to more sustainability, this will also open up the potential for new product developments.”

A sustainable textile value chain with upgraded flat knitting features

The company’s shared vision reduces carbon footprint with carbon-zero Tencel fibres and decreases material consumption on Stoll flat knitting machines. Along with the adoption of renewable energy sources in textile production plants and effective supply chain management, Lenzing and Karl Mayer marry sustainability with innovation to empower manufacturers to achieve ultra-low carbon emissions using botanic and fossil-fuel-free fibres during the production process.

Earlier this month (11 May) Lenzing partnered with several organisations on a project that collects used household and clothing textiles for reprocessing to produce pulp and, ultimately, new lyocell and viscose fibres.