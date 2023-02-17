Lenzing and Södra have joined forces with Portugal-based fabric manufacturer Riopele to develop textiles made from recycled and sustainably produced materials for a spring/summer collection by fashion brand Filippa K, which will launch this autumn.

It is the first fashion collection worldwide to contain Tencel x Refibra lyocell fibres based on the further developed OnceMore brand pulp.

OnceMore pulp, which was jointly developed further by Lenzing and Södra, is the world’s first process for large-scale recycling of textile waste from blended fabrics. Using the Refibra technology, Lenzing produces lyocell fibres from it in a closed-loop manufacturing process. With Riopele’s expertise in yarn and fabric production, the sustainably produced pilot fibres are subsequently turned into fashionable fabrics that Filippa K uses in the collection.

“One company alone can’t solve the pressing issue of textile waste. It is proactive partnerships like this that enable us to move forward and bring about real systemic change,” said Robert van de Kerkhof, chief commercial officer, fibre, Lenzing Group. “We’re working hard to make our industries even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from linear to circular. Further efforts from the entire industry are needed for this transformation to take place.”

Jodi Everding, vice president of sustainability at Filippa K, added: “We are not in this alone — collaboration is an essential step in sustainable transformation of the industry. It’s important to us at Filippa K to join forces with like-minded partners who are innovators in their own fields.”

In December, Lenzing and Swedish textile-to-textile recycling pioneer Renewcell, agreed a multi-year supply deal to accelerate the transition of the textile industry to a circular business model.