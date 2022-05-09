Levi Strauss fit and sizing tools set to reduce online returns 

Levi Strauss & Co (LS&Co) took to LinkedIn to announce the launch of its latest fit and sizing online shopping pilots. The ‘See It In My Size’ feature allows customers to better relate to who is modelling its products through digital, inclusive representation; and ‘What’s My Size’ uses an algorithm to recommend the correct size for your body shape.

“One of the biggest obstacles the industry faces is how to transfer the fitting room experience to a digital environment. We’re dedicated to find the right technology that will help our fans find the perfect fit from the start,” LS&Co says on its online Unzipped blog.

Since the rise of online shopping, retailers have grappled with how to help consumers find the perfect size and fit, say LS&Co, with roughly 40% of all online returns stemming from size and fit issues.

Many shoppers prefer to try on jeans in-store before purchasing, and Levi Strauss says that it understands the limitations that exist with online shopping and is constantly looking for new ways to evolve and transform the experience for its ‘fans.’

“One of our key innovation priorities is to enhance the online shopping journey and create truly personalised, seamless experiences for our consumers,” says Lara Lasisz, direct-to-consumer innovation lead at LS&Co. “With online shopping, one of the biggest obstacles the industry faces is how to transfer the fitting room experience to a digital environment. We’re dedicated to finding the right technology that will help our fans find the perfect fit from the start.”

See It In My Size

Often, retailers’ product pages feature one model for each product, lacking a diverse preview of sizes and body types, says LS&Co. The new ‘See It In My Size’ feature allows customers to better relate to who is modelling its products through more inclusive representation.

As customers look at a specific product, they will see a See It In My Size button. Once clicked, consumers select their size and an image of the garment will appear on a person more similar to their size, height, body shape and/or skin tone, giving the consumer a more accurate preview of the item, says LS&Co.

To gather all the necessary images, the Levi team organised several initiatives with both employees and micro-influencers, explains its Unzipped blog. Earlier this year, LS&Co launched a company wide contest asking employees across the globe to submit photos of specific Levi’s products that would be featured on the website, ensuring a robust photo library across a diverse range of sizes.

What’s My Size

Finding the right size online can be challenging, as sizes can vary slightly among different fits and styles. Levi Strauss’ What’s My Size? sizing tool recommendation algorithm, is designed to eliminate returns due to incorrect size issues.

The tool asks fans to add their height, weight, and gender, and from there, the algorithm will recommend the best size to select. The customer only has to do this once, as the recommendation will follow the consumer throughout their shopping journey and suggest the best size for each product being viewed.

The See It In My Size pilot is available on the Levi Strauss desktop now in the US and will be available across Europe, including the UK, in the coming month. What’s My Size is available on the desktop in six countries in Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Netherlands, Spain and Italy) and will be available on the US mobile app in June.

Last month, Levi Strauss & Co hailed its first-quarter 2022 results as exceeding expectations, with reported net revenues of US$1.6bn up 22% on the prior year.