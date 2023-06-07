LVMH has acquired leather manufacturer Conceria Nuti (Nuti Ivo). Credit: Pixabay Eccofinishing

Each week, Just Style’s editors select a deal that illustrates the themes driving change in our sector. The deal may not always be the largest in value, or the highest profile. But we select it because of what it tells us about where the leading companies are focusing their efforts, and why. We pick apart the deal itself, and the industry theme behind it. This new, thematic deal coverage is driven by our underlying Disruptor data, which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

The LVMH Nutri Ivo deal

LVMH Métiers d’Art, which has a presence in the leather, exotic skins and metal sectors, has assumed majority ownership of the Nuti Ivo SpA Group, an Italian company specialising in leather products. The deal was made for an undisclosed sum.

Nuti Ivo has established itself as one of the most prominent leaders in the international tanning industry. The company has long-standing traditions in the manufacturing sector and joins the select group of international companies that are part of LVMH Métiers d’Art.

Why it matters?

Founded in 2015, in order to protect, develop and ensure long-term access to raw materials and artisanal savoir-faire on a global level for luxury players, LVMH Métiers d’Art ensures constant management over the process of creating goods from start to finish, ensuring the sustainability of its supply chain.

GlobalData analyst Louise Deglise-Favre tells Just Style exclusively LVMH Métiers d’Art acquiring a majority stake in Nuti Ivo, a renowned Italian leather manufacturer, fits with its long tradition of using premium Italian leathers for its luxury goods.

She explains: “With this acquisition, LVMH partially vertically integrates a supplier into its value chain, allowing it more control over manufacturing processes. It will also help LVMH expand its production, which will allow it to match the heightened demand it has experienced for its luxury leather goods in the past few years.”

The detail

Nuti Ivo SpA was founded in Santa Croce sull’Arno in 1955. The group is managed by the second generation of the Nuti family, with four production facilities throughout Italy that employ over 300 people.

The company, thanks to a continuous commitment to research, has introduced numerous technical and procedural innovations to the world of tanning and kept its machinery and structures up to date in accordance with modern technology. Nuti Ivo produces in its Tuscan territory of origin and exports 85% of its production abroad. These factors allow Nuti Ivo Group the opportunity to work with the world’s leading luxury brands as their clients. The Nuti Ivo Group has also distinguished itself over the years with investments in sustainability and innovation.

“We are excited to integrate Nuti Ivo Group within LVMH Métiers d’Art and look forward to the opportunities it will unleash,” explains Matteo de Rosa, CEO of LVMH Métiers d’Art.

He continues: “With the addition of Nuti Ivo Group, we complete our operations in the leather business, expanding our savoir-faire, product offering while ensuring traceable and sustainable sourcing.”

Fabrizio Nuti, president and CEO of Nuti Ivo adds: “Becoming part of a group like LVMH Métiers d’ Art is a natural evolution towards our future. After more than 40 years of collaborations with the best brands in the world, it is a great recognition – says. – For us it is a new beginning, a new departure, which serves as an incentive for us to grow and improve in all areas of our savoir-faire, guaranteeing a future for our history and our company, thanks to the support of LVMH Métiers d’Art.”

More research:

Apparel Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q1 2023 – Thematic Intelligence

LVMH – Company Profile