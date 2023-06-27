Credit: The Lycra Company

Lycra Sheer Sensation technology is designed to put an end to the “unpleasant sensation of sticky tights” caused by static electricity with materials such as viscose or polyester.

In 2020, a Kantar survey of 286 pantyhose wearers in the UK found that 58% of tights wearers in the UK recognised static electricity as an irritating problem. While, 63% would be willing to buy tights that reduce or eliminate static electricity.

The Lycra Company says its Sheer Sensation technology has proved its effectiveness in neutralising the effects of static electricity in tights, permanently integrated into the fibre during the production process, offering static-free products.

In summary, the key benefits of Sheer Sensation technology:

Tights made with Lycra Sheer Sensation technology retain their sheer appearance without compromising comfort or performance.

Anti-static durability: The anti-static properties of tights are durable even after repeated machine or hand washing.

Uniformity and invisibility: Sheer Sensation technology raises the standards for everyday tights, offering perfect uniformity and invisibility of the elastane fibre.

Vibrant colours: Sheer Sensation fibre improves the absorption of dyes, making it possible to manufacture tights with no adhesion and saturated colours to suit all skin tones.

Sustainable approach: Tights made with Sheer Sensation technology offer ecological benefits by reducing water consumption during the manufacturing process.

The Lycra Company recently developed a technology that helps socks retain warmth. The technology traps the wearer’s body heat and stores it in hollow fibres in the sock to provide warmth without excess weight.