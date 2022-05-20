Macy’s accelerates preferred fibre vision with Better Cotton affiliation

Through Mission Every One, the company’s social purpose platform, the company is increasing the use of sustainably sourced raw materials and fibres incorporated into the design of Macy’s exclusive brand products – including cotton, synthetic and all wood-based materials.

Macy’s has now joined Better Cotton – an organisation that promotes better standards and practices in cotton farming – to support its goal of achieving 100% preferred materials in its exclusive brands by 2030. Better Cotton’s mission is to help cotton communities survive and thrive, while protecting and restoring the environment.

“Macy’s is proud to join Better Cotton as we continue to take concrete steps towards achieving sustainable production goals with our private brands,” said Keelin Evans, vice president of sustainability at Macy’s, Inc. “As we build on the public commitments outlined in our social purpose platform, we are leveraging key partnerships like Better Cotton to help us attain our sustainability goals throughout our value chain.”

In an exclusive interview with Just Style last month, the chief operating officer at Better Cotton, Lena Staafgard, told how the company is ramping up the rate of change with new impact targets.

The organisation has outlined its 2030 strategy which sets out the direction of its 10-year plan to make cotton better for the farmers who produce it, and for all those who have a stake in the sector, by making more sustainable cotton the preferred choice for growers and buyers.

Macy’s widens sustainability objectives

As part of the same announcement, Macy’s outlined its wider sustainability plans including a donation of nearly US$1.5m to Trust for Public Land, a series of projects that help transform barren public parks into green spaces to help create healthy, livable communities for the public.

Macy’s is also partnering with Business for Social Responsibility’s (BSR) HERProject to empower women to improve health, well-being, confidence, and economic potential of women working in its factories globally and has introduced a partnership with Give Back Box which provides customers with the opportunity to repurpose Macy’s shipping boxes to donate and recycle unwanted clothing free of charge.

Finally, Macy’s said it is enabling customers to find and choose more sustainable products more easily. It has launched sitelet, an area on its website that lists products that are certified to a third-party sustainability standard. The sitelet includes Macy’s brand products for home, apparel, and accessories.