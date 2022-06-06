Mango gains SBTi approval for emissions reduction targets

Spanish fashion group Mango says the SBTi has approved its targets to reduce total scope 1 and 2 emissions by 80% and scope 3 emissions by 35%, compared to 2019, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The SBTi is a joint initiative of CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets.

Mango’s Strategic Sustainability Plan aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. To achieve this goal, the company has set itself intermediate targets for 2030: an 80% reduction in its direct greenhouse gas emissions, as well as those generated by the energy it consumes (scope 1 and 2), and a 35% reduction in the greenhouse gas emissions produced in its supply chain, products and services, and fuel and energy; and transport and distribution (scope 3), all considering 2019 as the base year.

In order to comply with its science-based targets, Mango has a cross-departmental action plan for the entire company. The policies to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions are principally focused on areas such as energy efficiency, the purchase of renewable energy, and the electrification of the company’s fleet of vehicles.

In 2021, Mango says it increased its total consumption of renewable energy with guarantee of origin by 19.5% to 59% of the total energy consumed. Last year, almost 100% of the electrical energy consumed at its headquarters, warehouses and company stores in Spain was of renewable origin, it says, as was 100% of the energy consumed in virtually all company stores in Austria, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as its offices in France.

To reduce scope 3 emissions, Mango plans to focus on progressively increasing the number of garments with Committed characteristics within its collection, by prioritising sustainable or environmentally friendly materials such as recycled cotton, organic cotton, recycled polyester and cellulose fibres with traceable origin, among others.

Last February, the company brought forward its sustainability targets after achieving that 80% of all garments in 2021 were marketed under the Committed label. Mango also forecasts that by 2025, 100% of the polyester used will be recycled, 100% of the cellulose fibres used will be of controlled origin and traceable, and that 100% of the cotton used will be more sustainable.

The Mango Sustainability Plan also envisages the participation and collaboration of numerous organisations and initiatives to minimise its impact on the environment. In 2019, the company reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability by signing up to the Fashion Pact, the first global movement in the fashion industry to join forces and work together to fight climate change, and in 2020 Mango signed the United Nations Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, which sets out 16 principles to advance together to reduce the impact of the fashion industry on the planet.

“It is excellent news for Mango that an internationally-recognised organisation like the SBTi has ratified and trusts in our company’s emissions reduction targets,” says Toni Ruiz, Mango CEO. “Now it is time for us to put all the necessary resources into achieving our annual targets in the short and long term, and to minimise our impact on the environment.”

Mango underlined its commitment to sustainability in April, refinancing its debt and, for the first time in its history, linking it to environment, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria.