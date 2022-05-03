Mango Startup Studio to foster fashion’s greener future

Mango took to LinkedIn to announce the launch of StartUp Studio, noting its aim is to encourage the development of new ideas to generate a positive impact on the value chain of the fashion industry.

The accelerator, which has launched in collaboration with the IESE Business School – University of Navarra, sees Mango looking for European companies at the initial phase of development, or with a recently launched product, to make seed-capital investments. Mango plans to participate in more than 50 companies in the medium term.

If the initiative so requires, Mango will also offer the start-ups the option to have a co-working space at its company offices, where it says they will be surrounded by leading teams in product design and technological development.

Specifically, the Mango Startup Studio is looking for:

Related

Start-ups that will help transform the fashion industry

Companies at the seed phase with innovative ideas and ground-breaking concepts

Entrepreneurs with growth potential and desire to collaborate with a great team

People committed to their projects and with a vision of the future

In return, Mango says it will provide funding to accelerate and develop the idea concept; give access to Mango markets, networking and promotion; and provide training and mentoring.

Mango recently refinanced its debt and linked it to environment, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria for the first time. Just Style caught up with director of CSR Beatritz Bayo to find out more about the decision.

Any start-up interested in the Startup Studio can find more information and sign up here.