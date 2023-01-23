Over time, the joint venture between MAS and Trent will see the two companies pool their domain expertise to undertake the design, development and manufacture of a range of intimate wear and other apparel products.

Initially, the joint venture will facilitate the design and sourcing of related products.

“The significance of our partnership with Tata lies in our shared sense of values and an appreciation of the enormous business opportunities that the Indian market affords,” said Desamanya Mahesh Amalean, chairman, MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. “This JVA will help leverage our combined capabilities, connecting MAS’ expertise in product creation and manufacturing with Tata Trent’s expertise in Indian retail. This partnership further aligns with MAS’ long-term intent to scale business and expand our presence in India.”

Noel N Tata, Trend Limited chairman, added: “We see significant opportunities to leverage the growing reach of our brands to build a differentiated proposition in lingerie, activewear and related categories. MAS brings impeccable capabilities and track record in the manufacture of high-quality products in this space. This collaboration between Trent and MAS would deepen Trent’s strategic commitment to offer fully owned brands at its retail stores and enable MAS to expand their international presence further.”

Trent Limited is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts, including Westside, one of India’s leading chains of fashion retail stores, and Zudio, a one stop destination for value fashion.

Intimo division of MAS Fabrics becomes newest Bluesign System partner

In a separate announcement, the Intimo division of MAS Fabrics has become the newest Bluesign System partner, reiterating its commitment to continuously improving its environmental performance.

The Intimo division was established in 2020 to expand the pioneering seamless garment manufacturing of MAS Active Division. The 147,000sqft fabric mill with in-house knitting and dyeing facilities can produce 7.4 million pieces per year for brands including Lululemon and NIKE. The ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14064 accredited facility currently uses Bluesign Approved chemical substances and aims to increase its utilisation of Bluesign Approved textiles to 100% by 2025.

Chelan Goonetilleke, CEO of MAS Active, said: “Environmentally sustainable manufacturing is at the heart of what we do at MAS and this feat is a true testament to the efforts by our teams at MAS Active to reduce harmful chemicals in our manufacturing process. I am extremely proud of all our teams who have made this investment to secure a more sustainable future for our communities, country, and environment. This being a first for MAS, we will sustain our commitment towards safer chemical management practices in our manufacturing.”

With its holistic approach, the Bluesign System is described as being one of the most rigorous standards for the textile industry, and adopting it means meeting these criteria without compromising the functionality, quality, or design of the products.

“Our team was impressed by the high standards MAS Fabrics – Intimo has already established and applaud the company’s perseverance to continually improve its operations,” commented Daniel Rufenacht, chief executive officer of Bluesign. “We welcome MAS to the Bluesign ecosystem as a true partner in helping them achieve their ambitious goals.”

Under the Bluesign System and the application of Input Stream Management, MAS Fabrics – Intimo’s System partnership brings the company closer to its 2025 chemical management ambition and progresses towards the company’s vision to onboard all its dyeing facilities to the Bluesign system.

MAS recently relaunched its B2B brand femography, formerly known as FemTech @MAS, which was established in 2014.