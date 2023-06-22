Phil Hackney will assume the role of chief supply chain operations officer starting on 3 July 2023. Credit: Matalan

These new positions come as part of Matalan‘s ongoing transformation strategy to enhance the customer journey and capitalise on growth opportunities.

Reporting directly to Matalan CEO Jo Whitfield who joined the company in late March 2023, Hackney will assume the role of chief supply chain operations officer starting on 3 July 2023. In this position, he will be responsible for driving executional excellence across Matalan’s logistics and supply chain.

Hackney brings a wealth of relevant experience in logistics and supply chain management, having previously served as chief operating officer at The Very Group. He has also held executive roles at Pets at Home and Boots, as well as gained international experience at Tech Data Limited.

Joining the company on 10 July 2023, Davis will take on the role of chief retail officer, focusing on Matalan’s retail strategy. With extensive experience in senior retail operational positions, Davis most recently served as a global retail director at Paperchase. Her previous roles include positions at Pets at Home, Asda, George at Asda, and her 18-year tenure at Marks and Spencer.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the new appointments Whitfield stated:

“I am thrilled to welcome Phil and Katherine as two great new additions to the senior executive team as we continue to move at pace through our transformation. We will be able to benefit from their deep industry experience as they support Matalan’s executional excellence in their respective focus areas.”

The creation of these two executive-level roles aligns with Matalan’s strategic objectives and follows the decision of Mike Jeans, operations director, to transition from an executive retail position to a broader business advisory role. After more than two decades with Matalan, Jeans will be leaving the company in mid-July. To ensure a smooth transition, he will work closely with Phil, Katherine, and the wider senior leadership team.

Whitfield continued: “I would like to extend huge thanks to Mike for his instrumental role in shaping Matalan throughout his impressive tenure with the business. He has proved an inspiration and support to colleagues across the store estate and I am sure he will be very successful with the next phase of his career.”