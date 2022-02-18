Mendix launches new PLM solution for fashion

Mendix PLM for Fashion and Retail has been developed in partnership with Clevr, a global low-code consulting and application development company.

The solution is described as a new visually rich low-code cloud-native solution offering SaaS and adaptive SaaS subscription models that enables companies to manage their product development process from ideation to e-commerce.

The solution’s True 3D Integration capabilities accelerate collaboration on product design and creation of accurate bill of materials by unlocking the metadata within 3D authoring applications for usage with the PLM solution, Mendix says.

Its multi-experience capabilities enable collaboration across the value chain and embedded mass photo-realistic image generation shortens time to market, allowing users to go direct to e-commerce or metaverse catalogues with designs.

“Currently, e-commerce is exploding in the fashion and retail industries. Large and emerging brands are adjusting to the paradigm shifts affecting the industry. Trends such as personalisation, sustainability, metaverse, and the effects of digital 3D design have challenged brands and companies to adapt and fit into the new paradigms. Mendix PLM for Fashion and Retail was designed to address these challenges,” says Rohit Tangri, global vice president of portfolio strategy and business development at Mendix. “Assets from the design integrations are directly usable for stakeholders collaboration including supply chains, e-commerce, meta-commerce, AR and multi-verse applications. This accelerates the speed of innovation delivering value to our customers.”

Angelique Schouten, CEO of Clevr, adds: “Together we will drive sustainability across the design-sales process in a fast-changing world where augmented fashion is gaining ground and will become the new normal. Brands and retailers must weave the digital thread into their DNA, and rejuvenate their production processes and that is why we have developed this specific solution.”

Mendix says its new solution can drive shorter time to market, allow collaboration throughout the product lifecycle, “drastically” reduce physical sampling, and connect siloed software to reduce digital waste and redundancy, migration hassles, and extensive training.

“We are an open platform that integrates into any 3D Fashion Software. We currently integrate to Browzwear and the roadmap includes other 3D integrations such as Clo3D. True 3D integration is a key tenet of our solution and means that 3D is embedded throughout the development process, ” added Jason Enzweiler, product manager Mendix PLM for fashion and retail.

Just Style recently explored how lead times for apparel design, creation and sampling can be reduced from days to hours using 3D tools.

