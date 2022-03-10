Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
March 10, 2022

Messe Frankfurt excludes exhibitors from Russia and Belarus

Trade fair, congress and event organiser Messe Frankfurt has decided not to admit Russian exhibitors as well as exhibitors from Belarus to its trade fairs until further notice.

By Beth Wright

Messe Frankfurt's customer survey event

Messe Frankfurt says it has made the decision in view of the dramatic situation in Ukraine and says it applies to all countries of the Messe Frankfurt Group that have joined the sanction measures. 

Furthermore, Messe Frankfurt is also suspending all visitor marketing activities in Russia and Belarus.

In an announcement last week, Messe Frankfurt said its board of management decided to suspend its events in Russia until further notice.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine poses an unprecedented threat to peaceful coexistence in Europe. Messe Frankfurt supports all sanction measures taken by the Federal Government. Against this backdrop, the Messe Frankfurt Board of Management decided to suspend events of its subsidiary Messe Frankfurt RUS until further notice,” it said.

The move comes as fashion companies are mobilising worldwide to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country on 24 February.

Among the latest to act is UK mother and baby goods retailer Mothercare which has suspended all business in Russia, including shipment of all products.

Just Style is keeping you up to date with all the latest developments of the Ukraine-Russia war and their potential impact on the apparel industry via a Special Focus.

Click here to access our TIMELINE – Ukraine-Russia crisis: The impact on the global apparel industry.

Related Companies
DeSL

Product Lifecycle Management and Digital Transformation Solutions for Retail, Fashion, and Apparel Companies

Visit Profile
ITL-Intelligent Label Solutions

Global Apparel Label Manufacturer

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Style