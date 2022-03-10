Messe Frankfurt excludes exhibitors from Russia and Belarus

Messe Frankfurt says it has made the decision in view of the dramatic situation in Ukraine and says it applies to all countries of the Messe Frankfurt Group that have joined the sanction measures.

Furthermore, Messe Frankfurt is also suspending all visitor marketing activities in Russia and Belarus.

In an announcement last week, Messe Frankfurt said its board of management decided to suspend its events in Russia until further notice.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine poses an unprecedented threat to peaceful coexistence in Europe. Messe Frankfurt supports all sanction measures taken by the Federal Government. Against this backdrop, the Messe Frankfurt Board of Management decided to suspend events of its subsidiary Messe Frankfurt RUS until further notice,” it said.

The move comes as fashion companies are mobilising worldwide to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country on 24 February.

Among the latest to act is UK mother and baby goods retailer Mothercare which has suspended all business in Russia, including shipment of all products.

