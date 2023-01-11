Image via Shutterstock

Modern Meadow, a bio-technology innovator, has announced a co-development partnership with Singtex, a global supplier of eco-friendly functional textiles, for the development of sustainably produced outdoor apparel free from chemical toxins.

Powered with bio-alloy, Modern Meadow’s proprietary protein-based technology, and Singtex’s know-how as a global manufacturer of eco-friendly and functional textiles, the partnership will address the unmet needs of the outdoor apparel industry, marrying performance with sustainability through a variety of product innovations, starting with this new material.

The bio-derived membrane-based material is free of solvents, like Dimethylformamide (DMF), and free of per- or poly-fluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS). Modern Meadow added that the material is engineered to bring the outdoor industry a sustainable solution at scale that protects human health and the environment while delivering superior product performance through waterproofing, breathability, abrasion and durability.

Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow, said: “As the consumer demand for products that are environmentally friendly accelerates, this partnership is essential to deliver high-performing sustainable materials at scale to market, creating real-world impact. Modern Meadow and Singtex will engineer each aspect of the product to enable outdoor apparel and gear manufacturers to replace the use of harmful chemicals, petrochemical, and animal byproducts with ethical and environmentally friendly inputs, meet more stringent consumer demands and achieve sustainability goals.”

Jason Chen, Singtex Group’s chairman, added: “It’s a pleasure to start working with Modern Meadow and play to each of our unique strengths to deliver true impact in this space. Together, we are excited to work towards unveiling our new environmentally sustainable bio-based product that is ready to ring in the next generation of sustainable, high-performance textiles.”

Modern Meadow said its bio-alloy is a proprietary technology application platform that delivers unique performance and sustainability to materials, while the bio-alloy technology brings a special set of mechanical and thermal properties to materials for a range of applications.