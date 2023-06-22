Credit: Getty Images

The 202 employers range from major high-street brands to small businesses and sole traders. Publication of the list is seen as a clear message from the UK Government that “no employer is exempt from paying their workers the statutory minimum wage”.

According to the Department for Business and Trade, those companies named, which include Oasis and Warehouse Ltd, were found to have failed to pay their workers almost £5m (US$6.4m) in a breach of National Minimum Wage (NMW) law, leaving around 63,000 workers out of pocket.

“Paying the legal minimum wage is non-negotiable and all businesses, whatever their size, should know better than to short-change hard-working staff,” said Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business, Kevin Hollinrake.

“Most businesses do the right thing and look after their employees, but we’re sending a clear message to the minority who ignore the law: pay your staff properly or you’ll face the consequences.”

The businesses named in the list have since paid back what they owe to their staff and have also faced financial penalties. The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs concluded between 2017 and 2019.

Marks and Spencer failed to pay £578,390.79 to 5,363 workers; Dune Group Limited failed to pay £21,088.48 to 339 workers; Chanel Limited failed to pay £70,413.59 to 250 workers; and Oasis and Warehouse Limited failed to pay £10,963.70 to 996 workers.

The Government says that, whilst not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, there is no excuse for underpaying workers.

Bryan Sanderson, chairman of the Low Pay Commission, an independent body that advises the government about the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage, said the minimum wage acts as a guarantee to ensure all workers without exception receive a decent minimum standard of pay.

He added: “Where employers break the law, they not only do a disservice to their staff but also undermine fair competition between businesses.”

He suggests regular naming rounds would be a useful tool in raising awareness of underpayment and helping to protect minimum wage workers.

M&S, Dune Group and Chanel were all contacted by Just Style but did not return a request for comment at the time of going to press.