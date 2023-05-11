The partnership with Nobody’s Child forms part of M&S’ third-party brands strategy. Credit: M&S

Nobody’s Child was founded in 2015 by Andrew Xeni and was the first guest brand to launch on M&S.com in 2020. In the past two years, Nobody’s Child revenues have more than quadrupled, and the brand continues to expect growth this summer.

The injection of funding from M&S will enable the brand to expand in the future and meet the increased demand from customers this season, the retailer said.

Richard Price, managing director of clothing and home at M&S, said: “As an important part of the M&S family, we’re delighted to be able to support the brand with additional funding to unlock even more potential as they continue to grow.”

Nobody’s Child continues to operate independently, but the partnership has allowed it to benefit from M&S’s 30 million customers and investment to scale the business.

The partnership with Nobody’s Child is part of M&S’s third-party brand strategy, which represents a £400m opportunity within Clothing & Home. The ‘Brands at M&S’ platform has continued to grow and is now home to over 60 third-party brand partners. In January this year, M&S reported brands sales were up by around 50% year on year.

Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child added: “Our partnership with M&S will enable us to broaden our product categories and build our customer base both in the UK and internationally. Nobody’s Child is an extremely ambitious brand, and we continue to strive forward to offer responsible products that are accessible and affordable for all women. We are incredibly excited for the future and are grateful to have M&S with us on this journey.”

M&S leveraged the competitive advantage of its store estate to welcome Nobody’s Child seasonal pop-up shops into 40 stores across the UK earlier this year. Since opening in March, over 10,000 M&S customers have shopped at Nobody’s Child in-store, and the increased store presence has boosted online searches on M&S.com by 43%. Nobody’s Child has also opened a standalone pop-up shop in London’s Covent Garden this week.

Nobody’s Child has recently evolved to a lifestyle offering, with new product categories including separates, tailoring, denim, and jersey. It has also launched an elevated boutique collection and bridal capsule. Nobody’s Child continues to be one of M&S’s top-performing third-party brand partners, shopped by over 340,000 customers each year.