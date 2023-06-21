Credit: N Brown

Use of the technology through the partnership with Fashion-Enter supports N Brown’s sustainability goals by helping product teams to be more efficient, reduce the volume of physical samples, lower return rates and increase customer satisfaction.

Across its portfolio of brands, which includes JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo, N Brown specialises in clothes that fit and flatter in a broad range of sizes. In 2019, the group invested in 3D body scanning technology to support this aim and further improve the fit of its products.

With 20 sensors recording over 150 body measurements, N Brown’s scanner has enabled its team to analyse body shape and sizing, facilitating 3D product development. To maintain an up-to-date, accurate representation of customers’ body shapes, N Brown regularly invites members of the public to be scanned.

On 27 and 28 June, the N Brown 3D scanner will be at the FC Designer Collective shop in Islington, London. N Brown is particularly interested in collecting data from individuals that are a UK size 18 and up and is offering a free garment as a thank-you for participating.

As a supplier to N Brown for the past three years, Fashion-Enter Ltd has worked closely with the group on manufacturing and repurposing of clothes. An example of this is work to shorten long sleeve shirts to short sleeve shirts by Fashion-Enter Ltd Wales. The data collected over the two-day event will be used to create master patterns and 3D avatars for product development, providing a more accurate reflection of customers’ body shapes, facilitating further improvements and consistency of fit for N Brown customers.

Jenny Holloway, CEO, Fashion-Enter Ltd commented: “Working with N Brown over the last three years has been excellent. They were able to support Made in the UK through the worst of the pandemic and now, during this time of economic hardship, they continue to do so by repurposing garments.

“We are delighted to now be able to support N Brown in its mission to review customer sizing from our FC Designer Collective boutique at the iconic Fonthill Road in Islington. N Brown has also kindly provided garments for recycling classes that will take place over the two-day event. A great opportunity for our customers to create their own designs and receive free garments.”

Angela Gaskell, group sourcing, sustainability, quality and fit director at N Brown added: “We’re delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Fashion-Enter Ltd with this two-day body scanning and upcycling event. We have a ‘think circular and right first-time approach’ to product design. This relies on our customer body scanning data to create our 3D design avatars, so events like this are hugely important to improve product fit further.”