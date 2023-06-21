image credit: Red Herring, Shutterstock

The investment into the New Balance Skowhegan, Maine, facility will add 200 new jobs and double the factory’s production capabilities through a 120,000- square-foot single-storey addition that will be completed by the end of 2024.

“Manufacturing has always been at the core of our company culture,” said Joe Preston, New Balance president & CEO, adding: “Our Maine associates have proven that high-quality athletic footwear can be produced in the US. Our Skowhegan factory expansion ensures their skilled craftsmanship and dedication to continuous improvement will help us meet our significant US and global consumer demand and drive future business growth.”

NB Skowhegan currently employs approximately 270 associates producing the brand’s popular MADE 996, 997, 998, and 1300 shoe models, and was purchased by New Balance in 1981.

New Balance says it is proactively working to innovate and expand its domestic supplier network for its Made US footwear, as well as drive new automation and robotics opportunities to enhance associate safety and ergonomics and increase productivity.

“We are proud to be part of the Maine business community for more than 40 years and excited to add 200 new jobs as part of our Skowhegan factory expansion,” says Dave Wheeler, chief operating officer at New Balance. “New Balance is continuing to make significant investments across innovation and machinery to enable a strong and responsive Made US supply network.”

The expansion will construct a 120,000 sq. ft. single-story addition to the existing five-story factory building with an additional 20,000 sq. ft. of the existing building also being renovated. Current manufacturing operations will continue during the construction phase. The NB Skowhegan expansion design, engineering and construction is being managed by Greenleaf Construction.

