New Higg tool to aid retailers beginning sustainability journeys

Higg, the sustainability insights platform for the consumer goods industry, has collaborated with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) to launch Brand and Retail Foundations (BRF), a sustainability assessment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

A spokesperson for Higg told Just Style: “This assessment is ideal for companies just beginning their sustainability journey and interested in understanding their social and environmental corporate footprint. With Brand and Retail Foundations, brands and retailers can begin to measure and improve the impact of their operations. The new assessment can be completed faster than the comprehensive Brand and Retail Module.”

Director of the Higg Brand and Retail programme, Maravillas Rodriguez-Zarco, spoke about the new tool in an SAC blog post, explaining Brand & Retail Foundations can be used by third-party retailers that need to assess the performance of non-SAC member companies in a more accessible way, and ensure that quality data is produced.

“For non-member companies that don’t necessarily have the bandwidth and/or capabilities to complete a full length Higg BRM assessment, this tool will provide an on-ramp to enter the greater Higg ecosystem,” she said.

In the streamlined questionnaire, SAC curated which questions would be considered critical and chose those that would allow the user to identify the foundational building blocks for a sustainability strategy. Like the full BRM, it covers the same sections, but with fewer questions, covering only the absolute essentials.

Meanwhile, bigger companies, like third-party retailers, can use BRF to assess their SME brand partners to ensure they are meeting the company’s sustainability standards. It makes it easier for the SME (especially those who are not SAC members) to complete the request, and thus be able to sell on a retailer’s platform.

SAC hopes to expand the scope of the BRM evaluation to include:

Brands that need to assess the performance of their franchises

Licensors that want to assess their licensees

Brands that want to assess their wholesale customers and/or their licensees.

In the full BRM, the questions are ranked in order of importance (critical and level 1 being the highest, and level 3 being the lowest). BRF only includes critical and level 1 questions, along with a few level 2 questions to be able to dive deeper into certain impact areas.

Additionally, like the full BRM, each life cycle stage is also represented: Distribution centres, management systems, offices, packaging, product, stores, supply chain: product and textiles, transportation, use and end of use.

Because BRF is a more accessible tool, SAC says in the blog post it hopes it will be widely adopted and scaled across the industry, giving retailers greater visibility to assess all their brand partners. If a retailer has a sustainability target, this tool allows them to assess which brands are a match for their goals. For smaller companies, BRF is far less overwhelming, giving them a starting point to create a strategy to improve sustainability performance.

SAC plans to keep updating the BRF tool to include a verification process by 2023 and while BRF doesn’t have scoring or benchmarking like the main BRM, it still allows measurement of progression.

Toward the end of last year, SAC executive director Amina Razvi said cross-industry collaboration will be the key to unlocking a sustainable future for the fashion industry and hitting climate change targets of a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030