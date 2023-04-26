Lyst has published its Index, a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products. The fashion technology app is used by more than 200m people each year to browse, discover and buy items from brands and stores.

The formula behind The Lyst Index takes into account Lyst shoppers’ behaviour, including searches on and off platform, product views and sales. To track brand and product heat, the formula also incorporates social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over a three-month period.

In its first-quarter Index, Nike was placed at number 12. Lyst said the company had achieved US$11.8bn in revenue in third fiscal quarter, and had dropped a collaboration with jeweller Tiffany & Co. Nike also released its ‘No Finish Line’ book, outlining the brand’s design vision for the next 50 years.

Also on the list was denim giant Diesel at number 14. The company launched Diesel Rehab Denim in an effort to combat climate change. High street designer Burberry reached number 15.

The Lyst Index also recognises products and saw sports brand Adidas mentioned for its Gazelle Sneakers.