Nike Motiva image credit: Nike.com

The Nike Motiva shoe is made for walking, jogging and running with comfort and ease with a rocker geometry and full-length cushioning providing a plush and smooth ride for varied activities and fluctuating paces.

Drawing on its culture of innovation, Nike designers and scientists met with more than 1,000 people whose fitness routine consists of walking, jogging and running to better understand their needs.

Through hundreds of interviews and focus group hours, both in the Nike Sport Research Lab and in people’s communities, Nike teams knew that stop-start-slow pacing patterns often result from fatigue, causing discomfort and frustration. And they knew that this experience was keeping people from truly enjoying their movement — sometimes well before they could enjoy it or feel the physical and mental payoff of their workouts. This motivated teams to focus on creating a shoe that would help make exercise more enjoyable and ultimately motivate people to keep going.

“In designing Motiva, we really went after removing distractions, addressing the discomfort that can go along with how you feel both during and after an activity,” says Dr Emily Farina, principal researcher in the Nike Sport Research Lab. “The result is a shoe that can help reduce disruptions in your stride to make moving feel smoother — and, we hope, help you want to come back for more.”

Nike Motiva features

All-New Rocker Geometry: Looking at insights, the Nike team understood that at a slower pace, people are more likely to strike the ground heel first. The sole of the Nike Motiva features an exaggerated rocker that helps provide a smooth transition as you move forward. The rocker helps ease your foot to the ground after heel impact before helping to roll your foot forward to push back off for your next step.

Comfortable Cushioning : The Nike Motiva was built to make every move more comfortable. The more cushioning underfoot, the softer and more comfortable an experience on the go can be. Full-length Cushion 3.0 foam in the Nike Motiva midsole is designed to provide cushioning to help soften the impact as your feet hit the ground. New ComfortGroove bumps on the outsole help make the underfoot experience even softer, compressing where and when you need it. Any bit of energy return a shoe could give back to the wearer means they may feel less fatigued.

: The Nike Motiva was built to make every move more comfortable. The more cushioning underfoot, the softer and more comfortable an experience on the go can be. Full-length Cushion 3.0 foam in the Nike Motiva midsole is designed to provide cushioning to help soften the impact as your feet hit the ground. New ComfortGroove bumps on the outsole help make the underfoot experience even softer, compressing where and when you need it. Any bit of energy return a shoe could give back to the wearer means they may feel less fatigued. All-New Fit: Throughout testing, testers told Nike that a narrow shoe is not their preferred fit. So the team built the Nike Motiva on a new, data-driven last, delivering the widened forefoot, arch and toe box testers asked for.

The Nike Motiva will be available in May via Nike’s official website and in select Nike stores and other speciality retailers.