Nike, Inc makes strides on 2025 Purpose targets

Nike outlines its progress in its latest Impact Report, ‘Breaking Barriers‘, which represents the first year of performance against its 2025 Purpose targets.

The set of 29 enterprise targets, plus the corporate commitments with a longer time frame – like its Science-Based Carbon Target (2030) and Net Zero Target (2050) – form an aggregated view of Nike’s long-term goals and public commitments to meet stakeholder expectations and align with its business priorities. The report covers Nike’s fiscal year 2021.

Among the highlights are 100% percent of Nike manufacturing scrap at the company’s finished goods footwear suppliers being diverted from landfills through increased recycling.

In addition, Nike says by reusing and reimagining scraps and existing plastics, yarns and textiles, it significantly reduced its emissions.

“We have a goal of reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 70% in our owned and operated facilities by using 100% renewable energy and converting our fleet to electric vehicles. Today, we are 78% of the way to that goal,” the company says.

Meanwhile, since last year, Nike says it has increased the number of US racial and ethnic minorities at director level and above by more than 4% to 30%, while also increasing the number of women in leadership roles globally by nearly 4% to 43%.

“We’re innovating to meet the challenges of climate change – designing products with circularity in mind, giving new life to worn footwear and apparel, and collaborating across the industry to reduce our collective footprint,” CEO John Donahoe says in a letter published in the report.

“Nike is, and always will be, a brand of action. We don’t just say we want to create positive change in the world – we set out to do it. And so long as we can help shape a brighter future, we will never stop working to do better. For all the barriers that we have already broken, I believe our best chapters are ahead of us yet.”

Nike was listed as one of the top ESG performers in the fashion, accessories and beauty sector between January-December 2021, according to GlobalData.

In January, Nike retained its position as the world’s most valuable apparel brand, despite a “significant” 12% drop in brand value to US$28bn.