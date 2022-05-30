Nike rolls out Re-Creation to repurpose deadstock, realise circular vision

Nike says the Re-Creation program allows it to create new solutions to advance its circular vision and chase its goal of a zero-carbon, zero-waste future.

The program’s initial chapter launches this month at The Grove, Los Angeles and features three Nike fleece hoodie and crew silhouettes. Each silhouette is available in limited quantities, and the individual pieces have been restored to a wearable condition through a manual process of cleaning, dyeing, stitching and patching. Each piece is unique and features patches, as well as decorative stitching to enhance durability, and a range of Nike heritage and LA-inspired screen-printed graphics.

As an expression of Nike’s circular vision, the Re-Creation program helps reimagine waste streams as resources and creates new value by reusing its own materials and products.

“Nike Re-Creation highlights an exciting moment of experimentation and progression,” says John Hoke, chief design officer, Nike, Inc. “The program exemplifies Nike’s collaborative spirit, bringing together experts in design, retail, supply chain and sustainability to strategise and learn.”

Extending the life of materials and products is one of seven goals Nike has set for itself as part of its 2025 target to donate, recycle, or refurbish ten times more product than it did in 2020 and work toward its circular end goal. In April, Nike unveiled “shoes you can take apart” in a bid to boost circularity. The Nike ISPA Link Axis, arriving early 2023, aims to build on and advance the sustainable features of the ISPA Link and features a 100% recycled polyester Flyknit upper and 100% recycled TPU tooling, achieved by using scrap airbag material.

Nike, Inc saw revenue increase by US$514m in the third quarter to surpass the pre-pandemic period in FY2019/20 as its Nike brand digital business fuelled growth.