Nike said the new management changes aim to foster deeper integration across the company, while building on its commitment to product innovation.

Heidi O’Neill, current president of consumer and marketplace, will assume the role of president of Nike’s consumer, product and brand.

Craig Williams, current president of Jordan Brand, will take on the position of president of geographies and marketplace. While, Matthew Friend, EVP and chief financial officer, will expand his responsibilities to include procurement, global places and services, and demand and supply management.

“We’re driving even greater focus and integration across our business and teams through these changes, doubling down on what Nike does best: seamlessly serving athletes with compelling products,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike. “Our brand momentum is strong, our innovation pipeline is unmatched, and our strategy is working. What continues to be clear is that there’s so much more potential ahead of us.”

Donahoe elaborated on the shifts, noting their aim to streamline a focus on product, brand storytelling, and marketplace while leveraging consumer insights to deliver innovation and engagement. He expects this strategic approach to foster long-term growth and profitability, creating “a solid foundation for the future”.

In her new role, O’Neill will spearhead Nike’s global product engine and fully integrate brand marketing storytelling to cultivate profound relationships and engagement with the brand. O’Neill will oversee both global brand marketing and global sports marketing.

With an extensive 24-year tenure at Nike, O’Neill previously served as president, of consumer and marketplace, where she successfully led the marketplace and four geographic operating regions. Her notable achievements also include accelerating Nike’s retail and digital-commerce business as president of Nike Direct and pioneering the establishment of Nike Women’s business.

Williams will assume leadership over Nike’s four geographies and marketplace, encompassing the company’s direct and wholesale business. In addition, he will be responsible for Nike’s supply chain and logistics. Joining Nike in 2019 as president of Jordan Brand, Williams has played a role in driving its unprecedented growth, doubling its revenue over the past four years, and establishing it as the second-largest footwear brand in the United States.

O’Neill and Williams will guide the company through its next phase of innovation and growth.

The chief operating officer Andy Campion will transition into a new leadership role as managing director of strategic business ventures. In this capacity, Campion will closely collaborate with Donahoe to identify and pursue new business opportunities that will drive disproportionate growth for the company. As part of his responsibilities, Campion will oversee Nike Virtual Studios (NVS) and lead teams across Nike’s World Headquarters and Los Angeles-based offices.

Michael Spillane, the president of consumer creation, will retire from Nike later in 2023 after a 16-year tenure with the company.

