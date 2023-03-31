Getty Images

Noble Biomaterials, a biotechnology company based in Pennsylvania, has created Ionic+ Botanical, a bio-based citric acid formula to inhibit the growth of microbes and reduce fabric odour.

According to the company, citric acid is one of the most commonly used ingredients in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and cleaning products. Noble Biomaterials now aims to take the ingredient into the textiles arena while also addressing the need for plant-based solutions.

The company began developing the technology in 2021 and filed for biopesticide registration (EPA). This allows Noble’s licensed partners to claim antimicrobial benefits such as odour control and surface protection for various performance fabric applications.

Noble Biomaterials states that it is meeting demand for antimicrobial fabrics in active wear and the market’s shift to more sustainable fabric options requiring more wear with less care. Ionic+ products can be found in athleisure, sports, and travel products, as well as home bedding and towel fabrics.

Joel Furey, founder and chief commercial officer at Noble Biomaterials, comments: “Citric Acid is used for so many things in our everyday lives. During the pandemic we noticed how much citric was used as an antimicrobial and disinfectant agent in various consumer products. This led us to explore its use in fabric applications. After significant research and development, we were able to engineer a novel approach that was both an effective and durable solution for the antimicrobial protection of textiles and other materials.”

The new Ionic+ Botanical product line will stand alongside Noble’s established Ionic+ Mineral products built around the benefits of permanent silver technology to control bacteria on fabric. Ionic+ Botanical products will be widely available in 2024.