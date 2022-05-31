View all newsletters
May 31, 2022

NRF hosts Supply Chain 360 in Ohio

The National Retail Federation’s newest event for supply chain and sustainability experts will be held in Cleveland next month.

By Fi Forrest

supply chain

The National Retail Federation (NRF) Supply Chain 360 will convene the retail industry’s leading professionals to address ongoing global supply chain challenges.

As supply chain disruptions continue to mount and customer behaviour evolves, NRF says ensuring a resilient supply chain has never been more important – or more challenging.  

The conference and expo, held at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH, from 20-21 June, will feature more than 25 sessions and 100 exhibitors with expertise and solutions related to supply chain operations, fulfilment, sourcing, corporate social responsibility and more.  

The NRF advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive, from its headquarters in Washington, DC. NRF says it “empowers the industry that powers the economy.” 

The NRF Supply Chain 360 conference and expo in Cleveland will bring together retail supply chain and sustainability professionals, industry experts and leading technology innovators to share ideas, discover cutting-edge tech and advance the future of the supply chain, it says. 

Featured speakers include: 

  • Hal Lawton, president and CEO, Tractor Supply Company 
  • Zach Freeze, senior director, Sustainability, Walmart  
  • Becca Meinz, vice-president of end-to-end supply chain strategy, Best Buy 
  • Shekar Natarajan, executive vice president, chief supply chain officer, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 
  • Eugene D. Seroka, executive director, Port of Los Angeles 

New features on the expo floor will include innovative activation displays, enabling attendees to be immersed in real-life scenarios. Showcasing products in action, attendees will see how these products work and envision how they can integrate them into their supply chain processes. 

The Startup Zone is a special section of the Expo that gives attendees a sneak peek at the newest companies that are changing the way retail works. Forward-thinking innovators that could help you streamline your supply chain and kickstart your sustainability initiatives, says the NRF. 

Additional information and how to register here

In March, the NRF said it expects retail sales will reach more than US$4.86 trillion in 2022. 

