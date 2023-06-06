NRF is getting together retail industry experts in loss prevention, asset protection, digital fraud and cyber risk as part of NRF Protect 2023. Credit: NRF.

NRF Protect, which is taking place at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas and is aimed at tackling cybersecurity threats.

The three-day event addresses retailers’ concerns over protecting inventory from shoplifters, data from website hacks, and customers and employees from harm.

The speakers include industry experts from fashion and retail backgrounds with an array of sessions, including a keynote session with Walmart US president and CEO John Furner.

NRF explains: “You’ll connect with brands that are facing the same challenges as you and learn vital insights on how to meet those challenges, so you can stay a step ahead of any threat. NRF Protect gives you a unique perspective because we are the only conference that brings together retail professionals from the loss prevention, asset protection, cybersecurity and digital fraud communities.”

Credit: NRF Youtube page.

NRF Protect attendees on last year’s event

James Cosseboom, LPC, director, asset protection, retail business services, an Ahold Delhaize USA company shares: “NRF Protect is an opportunity to hear from and network with colleagues from across a variety of retail verticals. Whether or not those retailers are in the same vertical as my company, many of the challenges are the same so I am able to always take away thoughts or ideas that I can apply to my company.”

Megan Curtis, executive director of global asset protection and safety at Walt Disney Company adds: “Participation in the NRF’s Protect conference provides retail risk and asset protection professionals with the opportunity to network, benchmark and learn from industry peers and leaders, as well as established, and/or build upon law enforcement Fusion Center partnerships. NRF Protect’s Expo floor showcases third-party vendor engagement opportunities essential to supporting the ever-changing retail risk landscape.”

NRF points out the event is also a platform for professionals to unite, share ideas and advance the future of retail security.

The complete agenda of NRF Protect (5-7 June) can be accessed here.

