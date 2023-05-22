Credit: Bangladesh Denim Expo.

The show displayed the latest in sustainably produced and innovative denim products from Pacific Jeans to apparel brands and retailers, embassy representatives, development partners and industry representatives.

Close to 500 invited guests saw the research, design and production innovation provided by the Pacific Jeans first-hand. Bangladesh Denim Expo says the event aimed to highlight the breadth and depth of denim innovation available across the country – from fibre, through to fabrics, design, manufacture and finishing.

Pacific Jeans, a longstanding denim manufacturer headquartered in Bangladesh, exports to over 50 countries. With a continuous focus on quality improvement and value addition, adoption of updated denim processing technology, and commitment towards safe and sustainable industry, the group is said to have become one of the preferred suppliers to leading global fashion retailers.

The programme was inaugurated by commerce minister Tipu Munshi, MP; while the head of the delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh H.E. Charles Whiteley was the guest of honour; president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan and country representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Bangladesh Yuji Ando were special guests at the programme.

Last month, Bangladesh clothing manufacturers told how they were facing lean times, with international brands reducing or cancelling orders, but industry association leaders are looking towards a recovery by the end of this year.