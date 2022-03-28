Pangaia names Krishna Nikhil as first CEO

Kirshna Nikhil

Nikhil will be responsible for shaping the direction and accelerating the growth of the Pangaia brand, which has become known for bringing material science innovations to the world through a range of products and experiences.

As a global collective of design thinkers, technologists, and scientists, Pangaia says it is creating a new business model led by science and purpose that puts the planet first.

In his new role, Nikhil will work closely with the founding members of the company and the global teams to support the delivery of material science innovations, entry into new verticals, and expansion of digital and physical platforms, while ensuring that Pangaia’s mission of being Earth positive remains at the forefront.

Nikhil joins Pangaia from global online fashion luxury platform SSENSE where he served as chief merchandising officer and chief marketing office. He has over 20 years of experience working with consumer-facing companies, and he holds a master’s degree in biomaterials and biomedical engineering from the University of Toronto.

“I have watched the rapid growth of Pangaia and am truly inspired by the vision of building an earth-positive company. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the group’s positive impact on the world,” Nikhil says.

Pangaia adds his appointment signals the start of the company’s next phase of growth and impact.

Last week, Pangaia, Vivobarefoot and Ecovative announced a partnership to develop custom mycelium materials for use in their respective footwear and fashion products.

