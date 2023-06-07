Brands like Oakley say they continue to leverage Pivot88’s transparency solution to ensure compliance in its supply chains globally. Credit: Pivot88.

Pivot88’s platform, built out of the need to simplify and automate supply chain processes, is aimed at helping brands build better relationships with their suppliers to manage quality and compliance.

The supply chain solutions platform said it started working with Oakley in February 2020, just before the pandemic, to ensure quality in its supply chain.

Oakley explains that it initially leveraged Pivot88’s platform for resilience (quality & inspections) and transparency (audit) solutions and is now utilising test and trace as well. The brand also uses the platform for inline and end of line inspections that are done at the factory, while the product is inspected at the distribution centres.

These double-checks, as the brand says, ensure products meet its strict standards.

Xavier Laforge, global quality manager at Oakley, said: “The tool was quite powerful and we were able to build all of our materials within it. We wanted to have full traceability within the tool – vendors have access and we can interact – the costings sheet in a PDF tool was in one file and can be used by many tools internally. Ultimately we want to give more information to the end consumer.

“By having our suppliers and factories input all components used on our finished products, we not only have the carbon footprint of finished goods, but we know Tier 1 to Tier X of our supply chain. Now we are integrating this into our e-commerce Product Information Management (PIM) system so that we can be 100% transparent with our end consumers. No more spreadsheets.”

Pivot88 added: “Today across 40 countries, Oakley has nearly 700 users, almost 250 factories, nearly 200 suppliers and five distribution centres using Pivot88. As the data ingest grows, Oakley is well positioned to comply with legislative mandates.”

In addition to this, Pivot88 stated that testing of raw materials and finished goods are now captured on its platform.