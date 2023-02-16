The latest tranche of signatories to the Pakistan Accord now covers over 300 factories in the South Asian country. It marks one month since the start of the sign on process.

“More than thirty International Accord signatory brands have already signed on to the Pakistan Accord, including some of the largest buyers from the country, and we expect all other International Accord signatories who also have production in Pakistan to announce their commitment soon,” said Christie Miedema, campaign and outreach coordinator at Clean Clothes Campaign.

The Pakistan Accord was announced by signatory brands and unions on 14 December 2022 as the first country in addition to Bangladesh where the International Accord model will operate.

The model has proven successful in making garment and textile factories safe thanks to its enforceable character, its equal representation for unions, its transparency and the obligation upon brands to ensure that their supplier factories are able to carry out mandated renovations.

Since the launch of the Accord in Bangladesh in 2013, over 90% of all found safety hazards at covered factories have been eliminated, making factories safer for over 2 million workers, according to CCC. Additionally, 1.8 million workers have enjoyed safety trainings and over 1,700 health and safety complaints have been filed to the complaint mechanism.

Danish sportwear brand Hummel is one of the latest signatories. CEO Allan Vad Nielsen, said: “Pakistan is one of our main supplier countries, and that’s also why it is crucial for us to partake in the Pakistan programme. This programme reflects our beliefs and strengthens our dedication of creating positive change in the industry.”

Clean Clothes Campaign is urging brands that have thus far “failed to take responsibility for their workers in Bangladesh” to take this new opportunity to “do right by their workers” in Pakistan.

Zehra Khan, founder and general secretary of the Home Based Women Workers Federation, said: “We are happy that garment and textile workers in Pakistan will no longer have to fear for their lives at work. Workers in other countries should not have to wait another ten years before also being brought under this effective safety agreement.”

The Pakistan Accord is a legally binding agreement between global union federations, UNI Global Union and IndustriALL Global Union, and garment brands and retailers for an interim term of three years starting in 2023. Brands have been invited to sign from 16 January.

Building on widespread safety improvements in Bangladesh, the Pakistan Accord includes all key International Accord features: independent safety inspections to address identified fire, electrical, structural and boiler hazards, monitoring and supporting remediation, a safety committee training and worker safety awareness programme, an independent complaints mechanism, a commitment to broad transparency, and local capacity-building to enhance a culture of health and safety in the industry.