February 23, 2022

Puma adds football boot to vegan offer

German sporting goods giant Puma has revealed its first football boot made entirely from animal-free materials.

By Fi Forrest

The King Platinum 21 Vegan boot is Puma’s first vegan leather football boot.

Florian Nemetz, senior product line manager teamsport footwear, told Puma’s employee magazine Catch up the group will continue to use vegan materials in future products as it aims to offer an alternative to traditional leather goods.

“The boot maintains all the key benefits and performance properties of the King, but utilises a special new vegan upper material, which provides fantastic touch properties, comfort and class synonymous with the Puma King,” he told the publication.

Nemetz added the new boot draws on over half a century of heritage and legacy, with benefits of the new material including it being as soft and long-lasting as leather.

“Now, we found a material that is even better due to a lot of features. First of all it is way softer and more durable than leather. In addition, the product is more long-lasting which also makes it more sustainable at the end of the day. In the process, we also made sure that there was no influence of products connected to animals. This makes the shoe officially vegan and we were able to get it labelled,” Nemetz said.

Puma recently developed an experimental version of its Suede sneaker to make it biodegradable. The Re:Suede will be made from more sustainable materials such as Zeology tanned suede, biodegradable TPE and hemp fibres.

The company said in a Catch up article in January it is steadily increasing its offer for people who lead a vegan lifestyle and who want to avoid all kinds of animal products, not just in their food but also in their clothes.

The news come after Puma announced last year that by 2025, 90% of its products will contain more sustainable materials.

