The Puma Voices of a Re:Generation initiative kicked off today (6 April) and aims to evolve how the brand navigates its sustainability journey by including the next generation’s perspectives and recommendations.

Comprising a team of four, the Re:Generation team will work with Puma to translate sustainability in a way that makes sense to and engages with the next generation, in addition to feeding into how the brand can drive greater sustainability practices, in line with its 10 for 25 targets.

Work is expected to take on an “honest and candid consultancy format”, with the voices sharing their perspectives and insights over the next year and identifying areas where the brand can improve.

The Re:Generation team comprises:

Alice Aedy – UK-based visual storyteller, documentarian and co-founder of Earthrise Studio, an impact-driven media company focused on human stories from climate frontlines.

Andrew Burgess – US-based upcycler determined to change the way people consume clothing and fashion through his own creations.

Luke Jaque-Rodney – Germany-based sustainable and healthy living vlogger who explores better ways to live sustainably.

Jade Roche – France-based visual artist and creative consultant working with brands to improve how they communicate.

“We’ve always documented our progress in sustainable practices,” said Anne-Laure Descours, chief sourcing officer at Puma. “However, our participation in Conference of the People has shed light on the fact that the information we share isn’t always easily understood by the next generation. We recognise the need for change, and we’re committed to making sustainability more accessible and transparent to everyone. Voices of a Re:Generation is our first step in improving this.”

Research conducted by Puma found that 71% of young people felt their voices weren’t being heard when it comes to the environment and would like to see brands making more commitments (49%), communicating their goals better (40%) and being more transparent (34%).

Throughout 2023, the Re:Generation team will meet with Descours and Puma’s sustainability team to collaborate and present their honest views. Working together, the partnership will explore actionable ways that feedback can be implemented within Puma’s business and sustainability strategy, whilst also using the voices’ platforms to communicate Puma’s efforts transparently and authentically to the world.

Alice Aedy commented: “Sustainability is highly unglamorous, technical but urgent work with impacts for both people and planet. It’s undeniably a hugely complex topic. It’s deeper than just materials or emissions; it’s about the people and processes that strive behind the scenes to realise a brand’s efforts to be more sustainable and it’s also about how the brand, like Puma, is communicating that with authenticity.”