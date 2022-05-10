PVH Europe secures supply of Infinited Fiber Infinna with multi-year deal

Infinited Fiber Company uses breakthrough textile waste regeneration technology to create Infinna, a novel textile fibre, which will first be used to craft PVH products for its Tommy Hilfiger brand in Europe, before scaling to Calvin Klein products. The multi-year partnership echoes PVH Corp’s long-term commitment to innovation, circularity, and its Forward Fashion strategy to reduce all negative impacts to zero by 2030, the group says.

Infinna is a patented regenerated textile fibre with the soft and natural look and feel of virgin cotton. Created using tested and proven technology, the premium-quality fibres can be made from cotton-rich textile waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or be burned. Currently locally sourced in Finland by Infinited Fiber, old textiles are broken down at the molecular level and reborn as new fibres.

With the multi-year deal, PVH Europe joins a selected group of global fashion companies that have secured their supply of Infinna in the coming years, as Infinited Fiber Company expects to ramp up production, aiming to make the regenerated textile fibre a mainstream material of the future. PVH Europe also has an option to recycle its own takebacks and factory cut-offs as raw material for Infinited Fiber’s process.

“We are committed to pioneering and partnering with like-minded industry-leading companies that drive more innovative and sustainable products,” says Esther Verburg, EVP, sustainable business and innovation, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “We are proud to join forces with Infinited Fiber Company to transform our waste into new products, truly closing the loop without sacrificing the high-quality our consumers know and expect from our brands. We look forward to implementing this game-changing technology so we can reach a new level of circularity as we strive to truly future-proof our business.”

The first Tommy Hilfiger T-shirts made with Infinna will be released in Europe this summer, with further expansion planned to new product categories and within Calvin Klein for future seasons. Consumers will be able to learn more about the materials used with on-product labelling and a dedicated e-commerce page on tommy.com.

“We have been working with PVH Europe for several years now, and they were one of the first companies to work with fabrics made from our Infinna textile fibre,” say Kirsi Terho, key account director, Infinited Fiber Company. “It has been great to see the brand bring our vision to life — truly demonstrating how well-suited our fibre is to the clothes we all love to wear every day. We are grateful to PVH Europe for their unwavering support and belief in our technology and look forward to collaborating to make textile circularity an everyday reality.”

PVH Corp’s Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein teams continue to test, trial, and scale several innovative textile projects, including turning leftover grapes from the wine industry into leather alternatives and experimenting with new materials such as mushroom leather.

The US apparel giant presented its new PVH+ Plan last month, a multi-year strategic growth plan which details how the company plans to leverage the strength of its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands in all regions to help reach its revenue target of US$12.5bn by 2025.