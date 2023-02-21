Getty Images

PVH Corp, owner of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, has signed an agreement to join the fibre-to-fibre biorecycling consortium founded by Carbios, On, Patagonia, Puma, and Salomon.

The existing members voted unanimously for PVH to join the consortium, stating: “The aim of our consortium is to support the development of actionable solutions that address the fashion industry’s contribution to climate change. PVH Corp. can bring a broader perspective to the project.”

The two-year collaboration works to prove fibre-to-fibre closed circularity using Carbios’ biorecycling process at an industrial scale. This involves thorough sorting and dismantling technologies for complex textile waste.

Carbios’ sustainable technology uses highly selective enzymes that can recycle blended feedstocks. This reduces extensive sorting required by current thermomechanical recycling methods.

For mixed fibre textile materials, Carbios’ patented enzyme acts solely on the PET polyester found within. This process creates recycled PET (r-PET), equivalent in quality to virgin PET, that can be used to produce new textile fibres.

Consortium members aim to create new products using these r-PET fibres and will supply feedstock in the form of apparel, underwear, footwear and sportswear.

Esther Verburg, EVP at Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, said: “We are excited to support the development of Carbios’ enzymatic recycling technology, leveraging new solutions that can help us to drive fashion forward for good.”

CEO of Carbios, Emmanuel Ladent, stated: “We are delighted to welcome PVH Corp. to join our consortium with other prestigious brands to advance our shared vision of true circularity for the textile industry.”