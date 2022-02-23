Quiz to launch sustainable clothing range

Quiz says its new sustainable apparel range, which will launch exclusively online, will also utilise water-based dyes to further reduce the environmental impact.

News of the launch comes as Quiz has announced the implementation of a number of sustainability initiatives across the business to reduce energy consumption and environmental footprint.

The brand says it has dramatically reduced the amount of waste produced across its supply chain and points to the launch of 100% recycled and recyclable bags for all e-commerce orders and in-store purchases – a “big step forward” that reduced its annual virgin plastic use by 40 tonnes.

It has also introduced more stringent recycling practices with positive results, including the diversion of almost 60 tonnes of material from landfill each year and recycling more than eight tonnes of wood per year. These new practices are said to save the equivalent of over 1000 trees annually, reducing carbon dioxide production and contributing to a circular economy.

Quiz has also switched to 100% carbon-free renewable energy across its head office, distribution centre, and 67 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer for Quiz says: “Following a period of research, we are really pleased to announce the sustainability measures we have put in place to further minimise the company’s environmental footprint. These measures are part of our wider responsibility strategy, and by no means signal the end of our efforts. We will be continuing to look at how we can improve and are excited to build on this good progress into 2022.”

Reporting its full-year results last April, Quiz said revenues were impacted by prolonged periods of stores and concessions closures, as well as the material detrimental impact on demand for its trademark occasionwear as social events and activities were curtailed.

