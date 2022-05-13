RA Intertrading adopts Coats Digital’s GSDCost to meet growing demand

RA Intertrading SA, the largest apparel manufacturer in Argentina, has implemented Coats Digital’s GSDCost solution to digitally transform its costing and capacity forecasting, enabling it to optimise working processes so that the company can grow effectively to meet increasing global demand.

Founded in 1992, RA Intertrading specialises in officially-licensed football replicas, jackets, hoodies, polos, shorts and swimwear. The company also provides a full-service manufacturing offering to some of the world’s most-recognised brands, including, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Kappa, Umbro, Fila and Converse.

By incorporating most of the manufacturing processes in-house, RA Intertrading says it has been able to consistently meet the highest international standards for quality, security, fair wages and environmental compliance. The company employs just over 800 staff and boasts 41 sewing lines and 450 machines.

The GSDCost solution will enable RA Intertrading to accurately measure the cost of making each garment, factoring in fair living wage costs and machine efficacy.

RA Intertrading required a tool to significantly enhance manufacturing efficiencies to effectively meet growing order demands, without having to take on additional staff – since this had proved exceptionally difficult due to a serious labour shortage in the area.

Daniela Rabinovich, CEO, RA Intertrading said: “We needed to grow our business quickly due to increasing order demands. As a result of being headquartered in an area with limited labour supply, however, the only way to drive growth effectively was to improve our labour efficiencies significantly through technology adoption. Having accurate standard-minute-values based on scientifically researched data, will enable us to precisely assess labour capacity forecasts, so that we can improve our efficiencies and put the right staff in the right place at the right time.”

Coats Digital’s GSDCost method analysis and pre-determined times solution supports a more collaborative, transparent and sustainable approach, in which brands and manufacturers establish and optimise ‘International Standard Time Benchmarks’ using standard motion codes and predetermined times. Coats Digital explains that use of a common language and standards supports accurate cost prediction, fact-based negotiation, and a more efficient garment manufacturing process, while concurrently delivering on corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments.

“Coats Digital’s GSDCost was highly recommended by several of our customers who are already realising huge benefits as a result of adopting the solution. GSDCost will replace the inaccurate historical data we have been using, with a precise Standard Minute Values (SMVs) value for each operation, which will greatly help us to realistically price products to incorporate a fair wage for our staff and achieve increased efficiencies across all departments,” added Rabinovich.

GSDCost’s enhanced feature of a globalised fair wage tool, combines the international standard time for any given style, with detailed factory efficiencies, contracted hours and the fair living wage for the country. This added tool enables brands and manufacturers to quickly agree the fair living wage allowance for any given garment, in any factory in the world.

Oscar Gonzales, agent, Coats Digital says: “RA Intertading is an important textile manufacturer in Argentina, and we are delighted that it has adopted GSDCost as a pivotal solution for sustained growth, as it embarks on an exciting journey towards digital transformation. Consumers are increasingly demanding faster season turnarounds, more complex style varieties and greater corporate accountability regarding fair living wages and sustainable methods of production, and we look forward to ensuring RA Intertrading meets these expectations whilst enjoying long-term profitability at the same time.”

Coats Digital is the software business of industrial thread company Coats Group.

In March (2022) South Korea’s SAE-A Trading implemented Coats Digital’s GSDCost solution in all 41 of its production facilities.