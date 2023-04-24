The tenth anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy in Bangladesh is an opportunity to reflect on how far the industry has come since the worst incident to hit the global garment industry as well as discuss what we can learn from it a decade on.
Rana Plaza: key learnings ten years on from the tragedy
