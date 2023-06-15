Recover yarns. Image credit: Ana Palacios.

The collaboration between Recover, Rieter and Polopiqué will allow the industry to produce yarns with a higher percentage of mechanically recycled fibres.

The trio say the collaboration is the result of increased demand in high quality and fine ring-spun cotton yarns with a higher proportion of recycled fibres.

By combining Recover’s mastery of the latest recycling technology, Rieter’s expertise in spinning systems and machines, and Polopiqué’s textile manufacturing proficiency, the three companies have created a “sustainable garment” made from Ne 30 compact yarn that contains 40% of recycled post-industrial fabric waste in the yarn. Typically, a recycled fibre content of only 20% is used when producing recycled ring yarn.

The ring spinning process used for this project incorporates the Rieter comber and the Rieter compacting device COMPACTdrum. Recover’s high-quality recycled cotton fibres were blended with virgin cotton at a 50/50 ratio. When combing the blend, undesired very short fibres and neps are effectively removed, resulting in a significant enhancement in yarn quality and improved running performance of the ring spinning machine. Furthermore, the fibres removed by the comber are perfectly suited for processing in the Rieter rotor spinning machine. With these advantages in place, the process aims to be GRS Global Recycling Standard certified.

Franziska Häfeli, head sales and marketing, business group machines and systems at Rieter, stated: “Our specialised expertise in spinning recycled fibres will help achieve our shared goals so together we will make recycling mainstream.”

Alfredo Ferre, CEO at Recover commented: “This partnership is spearheading a new era of sustainability in the textile industry. By increasing the percentage of the recycled content in the yarn and final product, we can achieve our goal to scale the adoption of sustainable fibres, like Recover, and make a lasting positive impact on the environment.”

Eduardo Guimarães, weaving director at Polopiqué, added: “Polopiqué’s mission to continuously test, develop and create new and exciting products, through the use of cutting-edge technology and new and innovative raw materials, is and has been achievable through the partnerships created over the years. Being able to come together with Rieter and Recover, both long-standing partners of ours, is a privilege, especially considering the aim and focus of this project. Coming together and sharing knowledge and know-how has allowed us to reach our collective product objective, and excitement for the impact that this will have on our industry.”