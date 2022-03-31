Regeneration.VC launches $45m fund to invest in circular solutions

Credit: lovelyday12/Shutterstock

Regeneration.VC is investing in three core themes: design (packaging and materials), use (products and brands), and reuse (reverse logistics and marketplaces) recognising that reimagining apparel, food, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) presents a $4.5trn opportunity to ensure the prosperity of our species and planet.

The final close of the $45m inaugural fund to supercharge consumer-powered climate innovation included North American and European family offices, foundations and institutional investors as participating limited partners.

This is the first fund of general partners Dan Fishman and Michael Smith. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is a strategic advisor and limited partner to Regeneration.VC.

“Sustainability continues to attract a spotlight,” says DiCaprio. “We need forward-thinking approaches that perform measurably better for our planet. It’s time for people to feel good about their purchases and for businesses to meet that challenge – every bite of food, every t-shirt, every product counts. I am excited to help Regeneration.VC supercharge these solutions and begin to reverse the climate emergency.”

The current portfolio features thinking around upcycled carbon, next-gen materials, and circular commerce.

“Our portfolio companies are tackling the greatest challenge humanity faces: the climate emergency,” says Smith. “Leaving behind the linear economy for a circular and regenerative paradigm is no longer a choice.”

Fishman adds: “Our vision is to empower all consumers in the fight to reclaim our planet. To be successful we all have to do our part.”

In addition to strategic advisors, the advisory board includes Bonobos founder Andy Dunn and UN environmental ambassador Petra Nemcova.