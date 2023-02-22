RegiogreenTex meeting in session (Image via Euratex).

The project, led by European apparel industry group Euratex, brings together 43 partners from 11 European regions, with 24 SMEs pioneering innovative solutions to recycle textile waste.

RegioGreenTex will support tangible solutions at SME level, where textile waste becomes a value.

At the same time, this project will help to boost employment generation in the EU textile sector, reshore production in Europe and make the EU textile value chain more competitive and resilient. Moreover, RegioGreenTex will contribute to the EU Green Deal objectives of reducing carbon footprint, energy and water consumption.

As part of the European Regional and Development Fund (ERDF), the I3 instrument aims at supporting interregional innovation projects in their commercialisation and scale-up phases giving them the tools to bring their project to investment level. This instrument focuses on strengthening economic cohesion in the EU by helping businesses work with innovation actors in other regions.

Dirk Vantyghem, director general of Euratex, welcomed the project and said: “RegioGreenTex will support our companies in making this transition towards a new sustainable business model. We’re happy to have 24 SMEs involved, who will directly benefit from the action. The project should also mobilise regional authorities to engage in textile waste recycling, which can give a new dynamic to the textile industry at large.”

RegioGreenTex is supported by the European Commission through the Interregional Innovation Investments Instrument – I3, and will be coordinated by the European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency (EISMEA).