The collection of pre-loved merchandise includes hundreds of styles from over 35 brands, spanning casual weekend wear, workwear, date night apparel and seasonal essentials like sweaters, tops, coats and denim. This new online storefront will offer Amazon Fashion customers another affordable way to refresh their wardrobes.

In addition, the company will introduce an exclusive selection of merchandise from its Design Collective, only available through Amazon Fashion and renttherunway.com. The Design Collective initiative gives top design talent an opportunity to create limited-edition collections informed by Rent The Runway’s proprietary data and insights from its community of customers.

As a result, these pieces are amongst the company’s most popular, says Rent the Runway. Through this launch with Amazon Fashion, the apparel rental company deepens its commitment to being a customer discovery platform for designer brands by providing an even wider stage for them to introduce their products to new audiences.

Rent the Runway has been emphasising circularity in fashion as its core value and tapping into environmentally aware shoppers too.

Jenn Hyman, Rent the Runway co-founder and CEO, said: “Collaborating with Amazon Fashion brings Rent the Runway incredible brand awareness. We believe strategic relationships like this can ignite a new engine of growth for our business. They also showcase demand for our products beyond our community and allow more customers to experience exclusive data-driven fashion from our top design partners.”

Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, further added: “At Amazon Fashion, we continually expand our assortment through strategic relationships with brands to inspire and delight our customers. Rent the Runway’s collection continues to grow our offering in pre-loved and designer fashion.”

Last year in September, Rent the Runway took up restructuring plans to streamline its organisational structure and drive operational efficiencies.