Infinity by Rifil, made of recycled acrylic fibre Regel, is a recycled yarn suitable for all end applications. It is developed to preserve all the key properties: natural hand-feel, vibrant shades, color brightness, comfort performances with a GRS certification along with transparency and traceability from waste to retail.

Regel is manufactured with an authentic and intimate chemical recycling process and is functionally equivalent to acrylic fibre. Regel is also a GRS-certified acrylic fibre and bluesign approved.

“I am delighted to be launching a sustainable yarn range made of recycled acrylic fibre. This enables us to make a step into a circular direction that helps conserve natural resources without compromising the end-product performance,” says Olmo Falco, group manager of Rifil Group. “We know that Circular Economy is at the core of ABG group sustainability strategy and TAF is part of it. So, we fully trust in their high-performance materials which will help drive Infinity to be a new sustainable alternative to our customers.”

Tuhin Kulshreshtha, head of marketing at TAF, added: “We are excited to see Rifil upcycling Regel into high-performance & quality yarn. With Refil’s knowledge and technology combined with Regel, we believe that this will drive the development of high-performance Infinity to positive change within the industry and customers’ expectations.”

Rifil Group manufactures acrylic and wool blend yarns in Romania. Refil produces 20,000,000 kg of thread every year for fashion, knitwear, fabrics that are resistant to weathering and sunlight, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture.