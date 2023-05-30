EU MEPs recently voted to bolster new corporate due diligence laws, reinforcing corporate responsibility and promoting sustainable business practices across the European market. Credit: S. Oliver Group

In a resounding show of support, the S.Oliver Group backed the EU MEPs’ recent vote to bolster new corporate due diligence laws, reinforcing corporate responsibility and promoting sustainable business practices across the European market.

S.Oliver Group firmly believes that human rights and environmental protection should be non-negotiable, and has emphasised the importance of “ambitious and binding” sustainability standards in strengthening responsible businesses and fostering a level playing field for European corporations.

The fashion company believes that regulations such as the CSDDD can act as powerful drivers for positive change. By creating value for customers, employees, and the planet, these regulations also position the EU at the forefront of sustainable business innovation for decades to come, it says.

The S.Oliver Group expects these regulations to be aligned with internationally recognised human rights due diligence standards. Furthermore, it says they should be implemented based on risk potentials and impact, rather than solely relying on company size as a determining factor. The company believes that these regulations should be binding for all companies conducting business within the EU to ensure equal, fair, and sustainable competition conditions on the international stage.

S.Oliver Group says that while its values have remained steadfast over the years, the challenges that lie ahead demand an even greater focus on these principles—”one that surpasses mere voluntariness and good intentions and delivers on the crucial aspects of transparency and accountability in global value chains”.

