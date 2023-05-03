Sam Edelman launched its reselling platform ReLove initiative recently (Credit: Sam Edelman’s website).

The ReLove initiative is a peer-to-peer platform that allows customers to list their gently used Sam Edelman shoes to sell through the designated page on the brand’s website.

The lifestyle brand explains that customers can select the Sam Edelman pieces they would like to sell and create a listing with photos and a description. Once sold, the customer will be provided with a pre-paid label to ship their pieces to the buyer. Customers can then choose between cash or a Sam Edelman credit as their form of payment.

“At Sam Edelman, we take pride in using the highest quality materials to design pieces that are made to last,” said Jesse Edelman, the company’s GM SVP. “With ReLove, we can extend the life of our products while giving our customers another choice when buying our shoes.”

CEO and co-founder of Archive, Emily Gittins, added: “We are excited to partner with Sam Edelman to introduce resale to the brand’s customers for the first time through the launch of the ReLove program. ReLove is custom designed to be an extension of the brand and to ensure that beloved Sam Edelman pieces can live multiple lives.”

ReLove is Sam Elderman’s initiative to provide customers with a more sustainable way to update their wardrobes and extend the lifespan of the products offered by the brand.

Sam Edelman is a lifestyle brand established in 2014 under the Caleres banner.